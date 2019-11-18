Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the sheriff's office says they are investigating two incidents involving horse attacks in Greenville County.
According to deputies, the first attack occurred on October 31 at a location off Fews Bridge Road. Deputies say a horse was discovered standing in the road, bleeding heavily and suffering from multiple cuts.
The second attack occurred between November 14 and November 16. According to the sheriff's office, the owners of the horse found it dead, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators are working with Greenville County Animal Control to identify any other incidents that have occurred and are encouraging the community to come forward with any information they may have.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Avigliano at 864-729-3243 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
