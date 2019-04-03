OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Horton Holding, Inc. announced Wednesday a plan to open a new manufacturing facility in Oconee County and create 125 new jobs.
"Horton is thrilled about opening a new manufacturing facility in Oconee County. This plant will position Horton well to meet our growth objectives over the coming years,” said Horton President and CEO Cordell Dietz in a news release. “The decision to build here was driven by the experienced industrial support we saw within the community. We are not only excited to tap into that, but also look forward to becoming a key contributor to the Oconee County community."
Horton Holding manufactures and markets fan drives, fans and related components for the on-highway, off-highway and industrial sectors. The company says it serves manufacturers of trucks, buses, off-road equipment and other vehicles. The company operates more than 15 facilities worldwide and has a global network of more than 900 distributor locations.
Horton Holding's new, 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is expected to come online in early 2020. Hiring for the new positions will begin in late 2019. Interested applicants can visit the Horton Holding team careers page for more information.
"South Carolina has become known the world over as a state that excels at manufacturing,” added Gov. Henry McMaster in the news release. “This new investment by Horton Holding is a testament to that reputation, and I congratulate them for deciding to join our growing manufacturing community."
