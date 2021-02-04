WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County leaders say a new business focused on engine cooling solutions is actually keeping the local economy hot.
Governor Henry McMaster will join county leaders at the new Horton manufacturing facility in Westminster for its grand opening later today.
The 112,000 square foot facility is adding 125 jobs to the area. Located at 301 Oconee Business Parkway, Horton is the latest facility to join the Oconee Industry and Technology Park.
County council chairman John Elliott said he's excited to bring new jobs to the area. He said they've worked out the formula to bring in industrial leaders: financial incentives and natural amenities.
"When industry comes here, they look at the surroundings," Elliott said. "Here's wonderful things for families to do ... We have the lakes, we have the mountains, hiking trails. It's just a beautiful place to live."
More and more people are moving to the area. The county has gained about 1,000 new residents every year since 2015, according to U.S. census data. Now the total sits at more than 79,000.
While there are still sites available at the Oconee Industry and Technology Park, Elliott said the focus is now on the Golden Corner Commerce Park
.
"Right now the whole site is available," he said. "Plenty of room for industrial growth there."
More than 260 acres are up for grabs at the county-owned site. It's two miles off of I-85 and Oconee's closest industrial park to Atlanta.
"Very few sites of this size are left up and down I-85 between Spartanburg and Georgia so we think we can really develop that area fairly quickly," Elliott said.
"I do know that there have been many inquiries, even during this time with the recession and with COVID, and we hope to have something coming soon."
For more information about the current jobs available at Horton's Westminster facility click here.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.