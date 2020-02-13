GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Health Authority Police Department is an investigating a shooting that left a man injured at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Prisma Health released the incident report for the shooting on Thursday.
The shooting actually happened on February 8 around 2 a.m.
The incident report said police responded to the upper level of the South Parking Deck.
The victim went to the emergency room to be treated for what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said
No suspects were located but a Greenville County Sheriff’s Forensics team was called in to process the scene.
A suspect has not yet been identified, per the incident report.
