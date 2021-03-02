El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — Hospital officials say a semitruck has crashed into an SUV believed to be carrying 27 people on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people. The director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department said 14 people died at the scene Tuesday and another died after arriving at the hospital. Hospital officials believe there were 27 passengers in an SUV that collided with a tractor-trailer full of gravel near the U.S.-Mexico border. Multiple patients have been flown or sent to hospitals for their injuries. A California Highway Patrol officer says the SUV had stopped at an intersection and then drove "directly in the path of the big rig."
Hospital: Semitruck crashes with SUV carrying 27, killing 15
