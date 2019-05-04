GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- – Kathy Henderson had been stuck in the hospital for around two weeks with a diagnosis of oligohydramnios, Jennifer Robinson with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System told FOX Carolina.
This condition may also lead to complications with her pregnancy, the hospital says.
This meant Henderson would have been confined to the hospital on her wedding day.
Rather than postpone the nuptials, the hospital arranged for the couple to have their ceremony in the chapel, and even put together a bouquet for Kathy to carry down the aisle during her 4 pm ceremony.
The now married Kathy and Anthony Holloway say they met about a year ago and are excited to welcome their first child, a baby girl, later this month.
They even have a name picked out – Katelynn Marie Holloway.
The hospital staff says this is the first time they’ve ever seen a wedding held at the hospital, but they were happy to help plan and take part in the day.
