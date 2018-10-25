CASHIERS, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society said a gas leak inside the new shelter led to an explosion when a commercial washer and dryer were being installed on Monday.
The explosion sent three people to the hospital, according to David Stroud, executive director for the humane society.
The injured included the shelter manager and two installers.
One installer suffered serious burns. The second installer and the manager are out of the hospital.
43 dogs were in the building at the time of the explosion but none were hurt.
The explosion didn’t spark a fire but the impact from the blast caused some damage to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.