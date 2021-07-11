PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti’s assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him. She accuses his enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.” Martine Moïse issued the recorded statement in Creole from the Miami hospital where she was being treated for wounds suffered in the attack early Wednesday. She also posted a version on her Twitter account Saturday. She says those behind the attack “hired mercenaries to kill the president and his family because of the projects” he had promoted.
