(FOX Carolina) - In the wake of long-running police reality TV series "Cops" being cancelled, another popular show in the same category has now been similarly shuttered.
According to show host Dan Abrams, A&E's "Live P.D." was canceled. In a tweet linking to an article from Deadline, Abrams says he and others involved with the show fought to keep it on air. He says the show helped provide transparency in policing.
Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come. . .https://t.co/WWh7fDrig2— Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020
Abrams, who is also the chief legal analyst for ABC News and a SiriusXM radio host, has promised more details soon.
So far, the official Twitter account for A&E Network has not commented on this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.