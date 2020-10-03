ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - ANMed Health Medical Center honored their front line workers Saturday night in a unique way.
They gathered hot air balloon pilots from all over to make the sky glow to put a smile on the faces of the essential workers who work in their community.
The community came out to support this effort to make front line works know that we are all appreciative of the hard and essential work they put in for the community.
It has been a long year for healthcare workers across the county.
Aimee Horton, a nurse, says, "coming into work and knowing that your friends and coworkers on the other side are working their butts off and you are able to help them out just to take the load off. Any way that we can make each other smile is a good job, good work done."
Aimee is a nurse at AnMed and her father Chuck is nurse manager. Both say it's nice to see a show of support on this scale.
AnMed's CEO says that it's important to make sure they know we see them and appreciate their work for the community.
William Kenley, AnMed's CEO says, "our support, while it is still there, it is not what it was in the beginning. It’s not as fresh as it was, but yet the challenge for our essential workers is even greater. It is even greater so it is just about recognition. But also it is an accelerator for folks to get involved again. There is nothing better than just saying thank you... sincerely, thank you."
The impact of a thank you may seem small, but it's the little things that mean a lot.
"Not everybody realizes what’s going on, still in the hospital. It’s truly is a war zone and we are not over yet, Chuck says, "we are taking care of people that are very sick and some of them die, despite some of our best efforts. Then, there are people that we know and people that should be getting better and they are not getting better and it’s really devastating for the staff. It is just difficult, it’s been a long grind.
Kinley says, "I think it starts with awareness just being aware of what is going what they are going through. These folks are tough."
"We’re going to get through this we are going to get through this together," Chuck says.
