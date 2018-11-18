SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg police said they responded to a residence Saturday evening in response to a burglary.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the two victims who said they came home to find their front door unlocked.
The victims said this is not the first time their residence has been broken into, telling police they recently changed their locks.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry, but the victims reported several items stolen from the residence.
According to officers, the stolen items included:
- Makeup
- 2 Rokus (streaming devices)
- A purse
- A silver ring and necklace
- A beach bag
- One of the victim's grandfather's ashes, but not the urn
- 2 frozen pizzas
- A package of hot dogs
- A package of cheese
- A package of lunch meat
- 4 containers of juice
- A bottle of Jack Daniels
The victims told police they are unaware of anyone else having access to their apartment.
