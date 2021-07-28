GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The phones are ringing off the hook at Smith Heating and Air Conditioning in Spartanburg.
Co-owner Travis Smith said this time of year is always busy, but the hot temperatures have customers looking to make sure their AC units are in good shape.
We stopped by the shop, at 158 N. Walker St., to get Smith's top tips.
Change the filter
"People say, 'Well I have a three month filter.' If it's running day and night, three months is condensed into six weeks so it needs to be changed more often," Smith said.
He recommends buying cheaper filters and replacing them more frequently, rather than investing in an expensive one.
Be realistic
Smith said most AC units can keep a house 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the outside. That means this week you can expect your house to be in the lower 70s.
Don't over work your unit
"They don't have a break. They don't have time to cool off or anything," Smith said. "Even at my house I set up a small sprinkler on top of my unit and let that water trickle down to help keep the parts cool and the motor cool."
Smith said just a small trickle of water can make a big difference. While there are products specifically designed to do this, Smith said the cheaper option is a normal sprinkler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.