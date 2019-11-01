PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) House representatives voted 232 to 196 to approve a resolution to endorse an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
“I don’t trust this process in the House. It’s motivated by sore losers," U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said.
Graham doesn't believe the process is fair.
“You’re dividing the country unnecessarily. I don’t think there’s one Republican vote in the U.S. Senate for impeachment based on this phone call," he said.
Trump is accused of pressuring a Ukraine leader to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son, Hunter in exchange for U.S. aid during a phone call. A whistle blower came forward with the information.
“There was nothing wrong with the phone call, no quid pro quo," Graham said on Friday at his office in Pendleton.
He says the process is unfair because Trump's lawywers should know who the whistle blower is and they should be able to call witnesses.
“I had 50 U.S. Senators sign onto my resolution calling out the House for having an unfair process," Graham said.
However, Democrats say there's nothing unconstitutional about the inquiry phase and they want to prevent any type of obstruction from Republicans and the president.
“You couldn’t get a parking ticket based on this," Graham said.
Graham says he doesn't want the president to stop governing and wants him to focus on issues in Syria and the fight against Isis.
“The raid that killed Baghdadi was a gutsy call," Graham said.“If we pull out of Syria and abandoned the Kurds, who will fight with you in the future.”
