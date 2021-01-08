WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
House Democrats are set to hold a caucus meeting Friday to discuss their options. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are also calling for Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to force Trump from office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.
If that doesn't happen, Pelosi says impeachment could begin. The House already impeached Trump in 2019, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him in early 2020.
