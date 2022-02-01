RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – A house has exploded in Rutherfordton, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
The explosion happened at a home off Davis Lake Road.
A helicopter from Spartanburg Regional Hospital has been called in, but we have no word on anyone’s condition.
We’ll bring you more information as we get it.
