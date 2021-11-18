WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided House is moving toward passage of Democrats’ expansive social and environment bill. New cost estimates from Congress’ top fiscal analyst suggest that moderate lawmakers’ worries about spending and deficits will be calmed, giving the bill the votes it needs for passage. The House has begun final debate on the long-delayed legislation, with a vote possible Thursday night. House approval would ship the legislation to the Senate and end — though only for now — months of battling between Democrats’ progressives and moderates. The measure would bolster child care assistance, create free preschool, curb seniors’ prescription drug costs and combat climate change.
