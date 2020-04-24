Raeford Chicken

Spartanburg Co. chicken sale.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate-based meat producer House of Raeford Farms is continuing its parking lot chicken sales through week, offering deep discounts on 40-pound cases of chicken.

However, House of Raeford advise people to look for any changes in locations or dates on their website before heading to sale.

The revised chicken sale schedule is below for Upstate cities. See the full list of locations here.

FRIDAY, 4/24 -

Westminster, SC:  Earles Grove Baptist Church, 398 Cedar Lane Rd., Westminster, SC 29693

10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Tenders $45; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60.  A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ministry.

Moore, SC:  Church at the Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd., Moore, SC 29369.

10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Thighs $35; Frozen Party Wings $60.  A portion of the proceeds going towards Mobile Meals of SC.

SATURDAY, 4/24 - 

Easley, SC:  Location has changed to Easley High School, 154 Green Wave Blvd., Easley, SC 29642

10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Jumbo Drumsticks $15; Frozen Jumbo Party Wings $60

TUESDAY, 4/28 -

Canton, NC:  Pisgah High School, 1 Black Bear Dr., Canton, NC 28716

10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Jumbo Drumsticks $20; Frozen Jumbo Party Wings $45

Greenville, SC:  Marathon Church, 315 Roe Rd., Greenville, SC 29611

10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Jumbo Drumsticks $20; Frozen Jumbo Party Wings $45

WEDNESDAY, 4/29 - 

Taylors, SC:  Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 4999 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687

10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Jumbo Drumsticks $20; Frozen Jumbo Party Wings $45

THURSDAY, 4/30 - 

Simpsonville, SC:  St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 2252 Woodruff Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681

10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Jumbo Drumsticks $20; Frozen Jumbo Party Wings $45

