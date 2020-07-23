GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – House of Raeford Farms said their popular bulk chicken sale will return to Greenville, but this time customers will be required to pre-order.
Customers must place their orders online and then pick them up on August 1 at the Greenville State Farmer’s Market on Rutherford Road.
House of Raeford is offering 40-pound cases of boneless chicken breasts for $50 and 40-pound cased of boneless/skinless thighs for $35.
Click here to place your order: https://houseofraeford.store/collections/greenville-sc-06-06-2020.
Customers will select a time to pick up their orders on August 1 and will be sent an email confirmation once the order is placed.
Earlier this spring, House of Raeford’s bulk chicken sales drew huge crowds when the poultry processor was holding truckload sales in parking lots around the area at a time when meat was difficult to find on grocery store shelves.
PREVIOUSLY - Worth the wait: Easley man waits hours to be first in line at chicken sale
