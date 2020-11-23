Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - House of Raeford Farms is offering a pre-order community chicken sale with pickup on Saturday December 12.
The company says pickup will be at the Greenville State Farmers Market at 1354 Rutherford Road.
If you're interested in placing a order, you can do so by clicking here.
The company tells us orders can be picked up by anyone, as long as they have the receipt. Pickup window opens at 9 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m.
Everything from boneless breasts and thighs, to tenders and wings will be available.
