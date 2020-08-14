SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - House of Raeford announced Friday they will have another pre-order Community Chicken Sale with pickup on Sat, Aug. 29 at the Upwards Sports Headquarters in Spartanburg.
Chicken can be purchased at this link - https://houseofraeford.store/collections/spartanburg-sc.
Only people who pre-order can pickup their chicken on Aug. 29 at 198 White Star Point, Spartanburg.
House of Raeford said a more details can also be found here - https://www.facebook.com/events/771854000250770?active_tab=about.
House of Raeford said they will be donating a portion of the proceeds to support local organizations that serve the area in partnership with the South Carolina Christian Foundation’s Covid-19 Response Fund.
Pre-sale orders will end at noon on Aug. 27 unless they sell out earlier.
MORE NEWS - Funeral held for 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot while playing in North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.