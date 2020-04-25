GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) House of Raeford has been traveling throughout the Upstate, selling bulk chicken products at discounted prices.
The meat producer is using refrigerated trailers, full of 40-pound cases of chicken products, to distribute the poultry - which has become scarce amid the coronavirus pandemic.
House of Raeford's sales have drawn massive crowds over the last week - with miles of cars lined up to get their food.
The sales are frequent, but House of Raeford says many dates, times and locations are often subject to change.
To prevent any confusion, and make sure those in the Upstate know exactly where to get their discounted chicken, potential buyers are asked to check their website daily.
House of Raeford plans to stay in the Upstate for the next few weeks to make sure all who need their poultry get it.
