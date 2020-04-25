EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) A long line of cars could be seen heading into Easley High School's parking lot Saturday morning as residents eagerly waited to get their hands on some discounted chicken.
House of Raeford has been selling bulk, discounted chicken products throughout the Upstate for the last week. The idea behind their sales is that chicken has become harder to find during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company has large, freezer trucks that they carry the products in.
Lines of cars, miles long, had gathered outside Easley High School on April 25 even before sales were supposed to begin at 10 a.m.
House of Raeford announced they'll be sticking around the Upstate for a few more days. For those dates and locations, click here.
Please note that some of the dates and/or locations are scheduled to change. For the full, updated list, click here.
