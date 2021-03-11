WASHINGTON (AP) — Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades and they're starting with stricter background checks.
The House passed two bills on Thursday that would require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and also allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases.
Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.
Democrats now hold the Senate, as well, but the bills would need significant bipartisan support to pass.
