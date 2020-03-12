House prepares to vote on coronavirus response bill as negotiations continue with Trump administration

The Democratic-led House is preparing to vote on a legislative package on Thursday responding to economic fallout from the spread of coronavirus with talks between lawmakers and the Trump administration ongoing in an effort to reach a consensus deal that could be signed into law by the President.
Congressional Republicans have reacted critically to a legislative package released by House Democrats Wednesday night, creating uncertainty over whether Congress will be able to move legislation across the finish line before going into recess next week.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly news conference, however, that House Democrats still plan to bring their coronavirus response package to the floor for a vote Thursday, even as she noted that negotiations continue.
"We're having to continue our conversations with the administration on legislation that puts families first," she said, adding, "today we'll bring to the floor our Families First legislation."
Pelosi said that Democrats are "addressing" some Republican concerns in their coronavirus response legislation, saying the Trump administration's suggestions have so far been "very reasonable."
But she pushed back on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's suggestion that the House stay in session instead of leaving for a week-long recess in order to further negotiate changes to the coronavirus legislation.
"We don't need 48 hours. We need to just make a decision to help families right now," Pelosi said following an earlier remark from McCarthy, who said that he thinks the House should stay in session to reach a deal and is optimistic that could get done in the next 24 to 48 hours.
"We are responding to their concerns, we don't want them moving the goalposts, and that's it," she said.
"I'm not sticking around because they don't want to agree to language," Pelosi said, adding that members who have complaints should "save it for another day," and for future legislation, arguing that now is the time to find common ground.
Senate signals opposition to House bill
Even if a compromise deal is reached, however, it is unclear how quickly Congress would be able to act to pass a bill through both chambers.
Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a close ally of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said Thursday the Senate won't take up a House coronavirus bill that Democratic leaders are negotiating with the White House and hope to pass before the congressional recess begins at the end of the week.
"The Senate will act when we come back and we have a clearer idea of what extra steps we need to take," the chairman of Senate health committee told reporters after a closed-door coronavirus briefing on Capitol Hill.
McConnell signaled earlier that Senate Republicans were wary of the emerging legislation -- which includes paid sick leave, expanded unemployment insurance and other items -- when he described it as an "ideological wish list not tailored closely to the circumstances."
In a tweet on Thursday morning, McConnell said that he applauds Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the administration "for engaging in bipartisan talks with Speaker Pelosi."
But he added, "Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi's first draft from late last night was off-base. It does not focus immediate relief on affected Americans. It proposes new bureaucracy that would only delay assistance."
Asked if he supported the House measure, Alexander said he didn't know yet.
"I haven't read the House bill. I'm not sure the House yet knows what's in the House bill," he replied, referring to ongoing talks between Pelosi and Mnuchin.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, told reporters Thursday he opposed the House's bill "as it's written."
He complained it has a bunch of "Christmas tree ornaments" on it.
What's in the bill?
Wednesday night, Democrats released a legislative package that would provide support to families affected by the pandemic, including paid sick leave, free testing and funding increases to food security programs.
The package comes as officials in Washington race to find ways to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus, which as of Thursday morning has infected 1,274 people in the US and led to 38 deaths in the country. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he we was sharply restricting travel to the US from more than two dozen European countries in an effort to slow the pandemic's spread.
Earlier this week, Trump and his top economic officials pitched senate Republicans on economic stimulus proposals including a payroll tax cut and other policy proposals meant to ease the economic fallout from the outbreak, but multiple sources told CNN no consensus was reached on the proposals.
The sweeping legislation the House released on Wednesday would provide free testing for the novel coronavirus, including for uninsured individuals. It would also provide funding for paid emergency leave for people either diagnosed with coronavirus or people who had to stop working to care for someone affected by the virus. Individuals who are eligible to get benefits could receive two-thirds of their average monthly earnings up to $4,000 for the month in which they have to take off 14 or more days of work. The bill would allow the benefit to be received for up to three months.
The proposal would set aside nearly $1 billion for food assistance for those affected by coronavirus, with $500 million being earmarked for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), which provides nutritional assistance to millions of low-income women and their children, in order to provide additional support for women or mothers who are affected by the pandemic. Another $400 million would go to The Emergency Food Assistance Program in order to provide aid to food banks that are being met with a higher demand during the pandemic.
It would also set aside money to stabilize state unemployment programs that could also see an increase in demand during the pandemic, and would require the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to provide safety guidance on how to best protect health care workers from contracting the virus during the pandemic.
Last week, Trump signed an $8.3 billion response package to help combat the virus. The agreement provides $7.8 billion in appropriations to address the outbreak of coronavirus as well as an authorization for $500 million in mandatory spending to fund a telehealth program in an effort to expand access to health services for seniors.
Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday that her party's forthcoming legislation "is focused directly on providing support for America's families, who must be our first priority in this emergency."
"We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested knows they can get their test free of charge. We cannot slow the coronavirus outbreak when workers are stuck with the terrible choice between staying home to avoid spreading illness and the paycheck their family can't afford to lose," the California Democrat said.
Officials pressed on testing capabilities
Lawmakers pressed administration officials on the US' coronavirus testing capabilities during a House briefing on the pandemic Thursday morning.
Rep. Raul Ruiz, a California Democrat and a physician, asked the officials why the US hasn't developed or purchased drive-through testing technology, according to a member in the room.
Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the FDA, didn't have a good answer, the member in the room said, but Hahn said that American testing has more regulations and takes longer to get set up.
The officials told the lawmakers present during the hearing that the FDA is working with more than 50 groups around the clock to create tests, and that the FDA will have a phone number available today for labs seeking guidance on creating tests.
When pressed by lawmakers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Stephen Redd said South Korea's testing is good but couldn't give an answer on why the US can't duplicate it, the member said.
On Wednesday, the first known instance of a congressional staffer with the virus was made public. The person, an employee of Sen. Maria Cantwell's office, had no known contact with the Washington state Democrat or other members of Congress, according to her office. Several members of Congress have so far taken steps to isolate themselves amid the outbreak as a precaution.
This story has been updated with additional reporting on concerns from members of Congress.
CNN's Devan Cole, Paul LeBlanc, Manu Raju, Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins, Lauren Fox, Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju, Alex Rogers and Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.