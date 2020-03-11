COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House has rejected proposals to give across-the-board raises to state employees.
The House approved the state's $10 billion budget Tuesday. The spending plan provides $42 million for state employees raises, but allows agency leaders to give them out as they wish.
Democrats say that isn't fair and offered proposals for an across the board 5 % and 2.5% for state employees.
Both were rejected by a vote of almost all the House's 80 Republicans. The budget does include a $3,000 raise for all teachers, and some Democrats warned state employees may feel especially shunned and take action.
