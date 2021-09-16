Election 2022 Congress

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, speaks during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on intercollegiate athlete compensation. Gonzalez, the first of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, announced Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, he will not seek re-election next year. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

One of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol announced Thursday night he will not seek reelection next year. U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez cited his two young children for his decision and noted “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.” The 36-year-old former NFL player would have faced Max Miller, a former Trump White House aide with the former president's endorsement, in next year's primary. The Ohio GOP censured Gonzalez in May for his impeachment vote.

