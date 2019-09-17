GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Democratic Party said Nancy Pelosi will visit Greenville in October.
The event will be held on October 4 at the Hyatt Regency, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $75 and include dinner.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Speaker Pelosi to the Palmetto State, and to the upstate” said SCDP Chair Trav Robertson Jr. in a news release. “We have made incredible progress in Greenville, and have built a solid base of Democratic voters who are sick of being left behind by the GOP. Speaker Pelosi has been fighting Trump’s attacks on our jobs, our healthcare, and our values since day one - we're excited to have her bring that fight to the Upstate."
Funds raised by the event will support the SC State Democratic Committee.
Tickets can be purchased at pelosidinner.com.
