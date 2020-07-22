WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill removing from the U.S. Capitol statues of Confederate heroes, including Gen. Robert E. Lee, and a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens.
The vote Wednesday comes as communities nationwide reexamine the people memorialized with statues.
Besides Taney and Confederate officials, three statues honoring white supremacists — including former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun — would be immediately removed.
The legislation must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump to take effect. Trump has strongly opposed the removal of historic statues.
