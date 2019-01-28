GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Housing Authority of Greenville said it will host a two-day sale of surplus items.
The sale will include 80 electric ranges (starting at $20 each); 80 frost-free refrigerators (starting at $30 each); and various commercial appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, freezer, and ice machine, starting at $50 per item.
The sale will also include household and office furniture, office supplies and equipment, maintenance materials, cookware, solid wood kitchen cabinets (buyer must remove from apartments), and outdoor furniture,
The sale will be on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 at Garden Apartments, located at 80 Thruston Street, Greenville.
All items will be sold “as-is” on a first-come-first-serve basis. Acceptable payment methods include cash or cashiers’ checks only.
“Buyers shall be responsible for payment in full prior to taking possession and removing any purchased items from the premises,” THAG stated in a news release.
Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. on both sale days.
Parking for the sale is limited to the rear-entrance parking lot accessible via Howe Street.
