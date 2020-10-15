GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Housing Authority leaders say the challenge of getting affordable housing for citizens in Greenville County remains urgent, especially as citizens focus their finances on housing needs.
During a press update Thursday, GHA leaders announced the results of a "housing burden" report. According to this report, Greenville County citizens are spending less money on other goods and services because of financial worries tied to housing. The report revealed citizens aged 35-65 were the most cost-burdened on housing, meaning those citizens spent more than 30% of their income on housing.
To that end, GHA says they want 13,000 new units of affordable housing built in the next decade, among other goals. To help accomplish this, the GHA is forming a housing coalition, which will be comprised of neighborhood and homeowners' associations; local government and political leaders; and private developers.
