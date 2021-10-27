HOUSTON (FOX Carolina) – The Houston Astros took Game 2 of the 2021 World Series Tuesday night, 7 - 2.
A Travis D'Arnaud solo homerun in the second inning tied the game.
Houston then scored four in the bottom of the second to take the lead and they never looked back. The biggest play in that inning was a Martin Maldonado two-run single.
Houston's Jose Altuve also added a solo homerun in the seventh inning.
Houston will now take on Atlanta in Game 3 in Atlanta Friday at 8:09 p.m., only on FOX Carolina!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.