COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC said Thursday South Carolina has been provided a limited supply of Remdesivir, the drug that the FDA has authorized for emergency use for treating patients with COVID-19.
The FDA states that the drug was shown during a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some COVID-19 patient, per a DHEC news release. Since then, the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences donated vials of Remdesivir to the U.S. government to be distributed nationwide, with the initial allotment distributed to states and territories earlier this month. South Carolina received enough doses to treat up to 66 patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19.
“We thank Gilead for their generous donation of Remdesivir and hope that the doses of this drug we received will help shorten the course of COVID-19 illness in some patients and save the lives of South Carolinians,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Director of Public Health. “We have worked with experts from around the state to develop a clinically and ethically sound framework for providing it to patients.”
While federal guidelines were issued for how to administer Remdesivir, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not initially provide a nationwide standard for determining which patients should receive the drug, so DHEC worked with the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) and a volunteer panel of ethicists and health and medical experts to develop a method for using this treatment.
Using this process, physicians requested Remdesivir for 59 patients around the state. All requests were filled and distributed to hospitals within six hours, DHEC said.
DHEC said doctors caring for patients with COVID-19 can request Remdesivir around the clock and will receive the drug within 24 hours of their request.
Licensed practitioners may request a five-day treatment course of Remdesivir through an online application sent to hospitals by the SCHA, and those requests will be reviewed in line with the plan developed by the expert advisory committee.
DHEC said it has provided federal information about Remdesivir to the state’s health care providers, and fact sheets about the drug have been added to the agency’s COVID-19 webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.