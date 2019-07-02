SIMPSONVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - "You will never understand the trailing experience until you go through it. And it’s not something we would ever wish on anybody," McKenzie Major said.
It's been a year of new beginnings for the Major family.
"A cheap toothbrush, underwear, you wouldn't think of, but those are the things that we lost and when people stepped in and helped us out we were just so grateful to have those things," Sherrie and Melton Major said.
The Major family lost their home on New Years Eve a year and half ago. Charred walls and melted siding were the only things left after a firework re-ignited inside a trash can, burning their home down.
"I didn’t think that it would happen that fast," Melton Major said. "It was a shock when it did happen. Because no one ever thinks it will happen to you."
The family said they slept on air mattresses and tried to rebuild. During that time, when the smoke cleared, this family quickly realized there's a big difference between a "home' and a "house."
"it's not about the building, it's about your family," Sherrie Major said.
Now they have a message to other families before they have fun this July 4th. They encourage everyone play with fireworks safely.
"It just took that one time," McKenzie Major said. "My suggestion is if you have fireworks and you’re done, spray them off. Do you not just throw them away."
Fire officials said: spray off the area you were using fireworks in, do not wear lost fitting clothing, aim away from buildings and houses and be careful of dry shrubbery.
