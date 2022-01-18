FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina)- Imagine getting 25 horses geared up for a winter storm. FOX Carolina’s Shale Remien headed out to Hidden Creek Horse farm in Fountain Inn to see how they weather the storm.
Anna Grace McGonigal says the farm boards close to 2 dozen horses for owners and each have their own opinions on the snow.
“The cool thing about horses is that when they eat they generate heat from the inside out. So opposed to us, where we can put on clothes to keep us warm, their whole digestive system is made to generate heat. So if they have food and water nonstop, they’re warm.”
