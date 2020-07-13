GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- As school districts begin planning to social distance, it looks like school buses will seem pretty bare if students head back to school in person.
“DHEC is recommending 50% capacity, which realistically looks like about one child per seat," said Greenville County Schools transportation director Adam James. "Generally the max capacity recommendation for elementary school kids is three per seat.”
James said they have the buses to do it, but they need parents to fill out their transportation form so they can plan routes, which he said drivers will have to run several times a day because of social distancing.
“it’s extremely important," he said of the forms, which ask parents how their child will commute to school this year.
Because fewer kids can be on a bus, James said they need more drivers.
“Bus driver shortage is an issue," James told FOX Carolina News at the district's bus driver and aide job fair.
They district operates 369 routes and James said they are hoping to add two more.
To do that, they want to have 400 drivers ready to go.
“That difference from 369 to 400 is our floater drivers," James said.
Floater drivers are basically substitutes, which there could be a greater demand for with more people possibly calling in sick because of the coronavirus.
“Once we get to a more full slate with that, then we’ll look at adding some other routes due to the pandemic," James said.
But like everything else with back to school this year, it’s going to be a waiting game.
While the district has provided their plans for hybrid schedules, they have not made a decision about what the first week of school will look like.
In the meantime, James is asking parents to do their part and return transportation forms by July 15 to be guaranteed ridership on the first day of school.
James said you can still turn your form in after July 15, but your stop won’t be added to a route until after Labor Day.
