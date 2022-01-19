UPSTATE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A lot of people have probably had a similar experience over the last week, going to the grocery store only to find shelves emptier than usual.
But is supply chain issues and winter storms having the same impact on independently-owned markets as well?
"Snow in the south, it's something of its own. You take in that with all the other shortages, supply chain and worker shortage and it's really the perfect storm," said Black Sheep Market Owner Pat Cheatham.
A perfect storm that makes for some of the busiest times in the four months the meat market in Greenville has been open.
"We met a lot of new faces the last week. People who didn't know even know we were here until last week, but they were able to come in and we were able to get people one pound of ground beef or a dozen eggs because we had it at the small level," explained Cheatham.
When winter storms are expected, it also brings a lot of customers to Winslett's Produce Market in Easley.
While both stores say they feel supply chain issues in some areas, it's their partnerships with local farmers and more that are helpful during times like these.
"Our advantage of being a small local, we can run to the market on a daily basis if we need to and have product back on the shelf," said Winslett's Produce Market Owner Jamie Winslett.
So how do they prepare when a winter storm is coming?
At Black Sheep Market, Cheatham says they started carrying items like bread and milk for the first time.
And at Winslett's, it's a balance to get enough products without buying too much.
"It's a two-edge sword I guess. You like to see it being busy but you know if you're busy one week the next week all your sales are going to be down because everybody loaded heavy on the product," said Winslett.
With the potential for more winter weather this weekend, the expectation is that things won't be as crazy as last week but these smaller markets say they are ready for whatever gets thrown their way.
