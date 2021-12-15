GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Do you know what your kids are doing online?
That's the question Rick Floyd with Greenville County Schools wants parents to be asking themselves, especially as the holiday season continues.
For the last decade, Floyd has worked with GCS in information security, after a career in law enforcement.
He knows the dangers kids can find themselves in on the internet.
“Trying to get the parents involved is the biggest thing, you know it's not important until it is,” said Floyd.
Wednesday, he partnered with the Julie Valentine Center to talk with parents virtually about keeping their kids safe.
Kelly Premo is a parent who also works for the non-profit as the Education Coordinator, and says no family is immune to the dangers children face online.
“We're all kind of in this together right? Like we're all working on this together, it's not just a scary thing that's just happened to me and my family. It's happening elsewhere,” she said.
So what can you do? FOX Carolina asked Floyd -- he suggests not letting kids take devices into their bedroom, set a password to be entered before downloading any apps, know what they’re doing online, and set parental controls.
“If you set the parental settings to limit the information they can either do online or the information that is being provided, geolocation or talking to strangers,” Floyd explained.
This time of the year, the holidays, can provide even more concerns with kids off school and getting presents that can connect to the internet.
Floyd suggests doing research before buying your kids anything.
“The new devices that are coming out, you know a lot of times at Christmas you're giving your children new devices and sometimes not a lot of instruction,” he said.
Floyd says the biggest dangers he currently sees for kids online is cyberbullying and sexting, especially in middle and high school.
He says those dangers are all over the Upstate, and the country.
Other basic parenting tips include teaching your kids internet safety and take your kid seriously if they come to you with a weird interaction or concern they had online.
