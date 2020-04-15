GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Making ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic just got a little easier for millions of Americans. The first round of stimulus checks hit many banks accounts this morning.
But how should you spend your share?
We called certified financial planner David Hunter with Horizons Wealth Management to find out.
Hunter broke stimulus check recipients into three groups.
The first set are people who have been laid off or furloughed.
"I would really view this check as a chance to use it for necessities," Hunter said. "Really that's what it was offered as, a chance to try to bridge the gap from now to the point when you may be able to find another job."
MORE: When will you get your stimulus payment? Here's how to check
Hunter said this group should focus on buying groceries, paying rent and paying off credit cards. The interest on those bills could really hurt in the long run, he said.
The second group are people who are still working, but who do not have any emergency funds.
"That needs to be the top priority for just about anyone," Hunter said.
People should aim to have three months or six months of income saved up, Hunter said.
"With this pandemic, it is shining a light on how important that would have been to have done before," Hunter said.
These payments are a good way to jumpstart your savings, Hunter said.
The last group are people who qualify for the stimulus payments, but who are still working and have emergency savings.
Hunter said these people should think longterm and put the money into a retirement account or 401K.
However, if you really don't need the money, Hunter said this last group of people could consider donating it.
"Maybe funnel that money back to that first group that needs it the most," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.