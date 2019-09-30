GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) FOX Carolina investigates what’s coming out of your pocket to maintain roads and bridges in South Carolina.
When it comes to how roads are funded there are a lot of variables depending on whether the road is locally, state or federally maintained. What you pay depends on factors like the number of vehicles you own, their value and the taxes where you live.
But mostly, your financial obligation depends on how much gasoline you buy because the main source of revenue for road funding state-wide is the state gas tax and the federal gas tax.
“Our county roads are in terrible shape,” says Piedmont resident Charlene Speltz during a town hall meeting about a proposed road fee to maintain county roads in Anderson County.
She says, “With the overall taxes I'm paying now, what's another 25 dollars if it's going to preserve our roads, protect our cars, our people and our children?”
She says she doesn’t mind paying the fee as long as she can verify the money will be spent the way county officials promise.
Councilman Jimmy Davis, who represents Anderson County Council District 6 says, “This is a road fee and we can put money straight into paving it can't go anywhere else but asphalt and bridges.”
Road paving is currently funding by general county property taxes in Anderson County. But the road fee structure officials would propose would impose a $25 road fee on every vehicle.
Residents 64 and older would be exempt from the fee. In exchange, the proposal would come with a one mill reduction in property tax and the net increase for the county’s road funds is expected to be about $3.8 million.
Davis explains, “We get a little bit of money from the state, some funding from the state but not a lot. So this money from the proposed road fee would go to county roads only.”
Anderson County leaders hope to join the 26 other South Carolina Counties that currently have a road fee. In our area that’s Abbeville, Greenville, Laurens, Pickens and Spartanburg Counties and the average cost of the fee is $27.35.
While all counties utilize property tax as the main source of revenue and more than half have a road fee, what are the other sources of revenue that counties and municipalities in South Carolina use to pay for the roads they maintain?
Twenty-three counties, including Spartanburg and Greenwood, charge a capital projects sales tax that can be used to fund specific capital projects that can include roads and bridges.
Seven counties closer to the coast utilize a transportation sale tax as well to pay down debt on transportation projects. All counties receive C-funds for road maintenance. Those are distributed based on population, land area and road mileage. C-funds come from a little less than 4 cents per gallon of the state gas tax.
When it comes to state-maintained roadways, lawmakers say money from the statewide 2017 gas tax hike is starting to make a noticeable difference.
Representative Jason Elliott (R) South Carolina District 22 says, “We started out with some of the worst roads in the country. We were in a deep hole, having over 11 billion dollars of paving needs across our state. We're chipping away at that slowly.”
Rep. Elliott says South Carolina was in a deep hole because the 16.75 cents per gallon in state gas tax prior to 2017 was not enough to stay on top of the maintenance necessary to keep the roadways in decent shape.
But then that 2017 gas tax passed.
“I voted against the gas tax,” says Rep. Elliott, “First, I don't like to raise taxes on South Carolinians. The folks who had their way and it passed decided it was a user tax. If you drive the car and you drive on the roads then you would pay that fee.”
Now that money is rolling in, paid not just by residents of South Carolina but anyone driving through the state. That’s one reason Rep. Elliott appreciates it now.
The state gas tax hike is phased in at two cents per year for 6 years. The increase will reach 12 cents in 2022. This year we’re paying 6 more cents for a total of 20.75 cents per gallon in state tax according to the American Petroleum Institute. Then you add the federal excise tax of 24.4 cents per gallon and the total tax is 45.15 cents per gallon.
According to the SC Department of Transportation each penny of gas tax generates about $33 million in revenue. That means the state tax we currently pay, will generate $684.75 million this year and you can bet a lot of people are watching to see where the money is spent.
“I get it,” says Rep. Elliott, “Government in general is not known as being efficient or spending money wisely. I will say this, the South Carolina Department of Transportation under Secretary Christy Hall has done the best job it can do with the resources that it has presently.”
SCDOT says South Carolina has the 4th largest road system in the nation with more than 41,000 miles of roads to maintain.
The state’s 10-year plan calls for 92 percent of interstate pavement and slightly more than half of the state’s primary highway system to be rated in “good” condition in 2026.
