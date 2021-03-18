Washington, DC (FOX Carolina) - The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced on Wednesday that the federal income tax filing date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be extended from April 15 to May 17, 2021.
The IRS says individual taxpayers can also postpone federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. Penalties and interest will be applied to any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17.
“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to.”
Individual taxpayers do not need to file any forms or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic federal tax filing and payment relief.
Does this affect me if I pay estimated tax payments that would be due on April 15?
This relief does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021. These payments are still due on April 15. Taxes must be paid as taxpayers earn or receive income during the year, either through withholding or estimated tax payments. In general, estimated tax payments are made quarterly to the IRS by people whose income isn't subject to income tax withholding, including self-employment income, interest, dividends, alimony or rental income.
Does this relief extend to State tax returns?
The federal tax filing deadline postponement to May 17, 2021, only applies to individual federal income returns and tax (including tax on self-employment income) payments otherwise due April 15, 2021, not state tax payments or deposits or payments of any other type of federal tax.
What if I need to file an extension beyond May 17?
If taxpayers need to file an extension beyond the May 17 deadline, they can request a filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on the IRS' website.
The IRS urges taxpayers who are due a refund to file as soon as possible. Most tax refunds associated with e-filed returns are issued within 21 days.
