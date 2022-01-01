SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - With severe weather possible all across the area overnight, there are ways you can be prepared for possible tornados and other dangerous weather that develops while you're sleeping.
In Seneca, the fire department says they pay attention whenever severe weather is forecasted.
"It does put us on a little bit of a higher alert, just seeing the devastation that we dealt with for weeks. Still dealing with the devastation," said Captain Gabrial Haney.
The devastation in the community can still be seen nearly 20 months after a tornado touched down overnight on Easter weekend in 2020, killing one and causing millions of dollars in damages.
"I never really took severe weather seriously beforehand until of course the tornado hit and then it was kind of a realization that this is probably going to be a more likely thing that happens in my area," said Quinn Mahon, who lives in Walhalla.
FOX Carolina asked first responders what people can do to be prepared for severe weather before they go to bed.
"Know that there's a potential and then have a battery-operated device like a cell phone, something that can have internet on. Battery-operated TV or a weather radio," explained Haney.
He adds to know where the safe places in your home are, and make sure you have a safety plan in place before you go to bed.
Mahon says that after that storm in April 2020, he stays more weather aware.
"I gauge what all I do, whether I'm going to stay at home and be prepared or whether I feel like it's going to be safe," he said.
The National Weather Service says that severe weather at night can be more challenging, because tornados are harder to spot, people are sleeping and could miss warnings, and that during the winter season less people are aware of the potential for severe weather.
