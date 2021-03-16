GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Moderna said it has entered phase 2 of 3 of its trial to test a COVID-19 vaccine for children. Currently, children under 16 are ineligible to receive vaccines in most cases, but clinical trials are underway to determine how COVID-19 vaccines would impact the adolescent and younger populations.
Moderna’s pediatric covid-19 vaccine trial is called Kidcove. The drug maker said it will give the vaccination to 6,750 children in the US and Canada. The ages will range from 6 months old to 11 years old.
The differences in the trial phases concerns the dosage: how many milligrams of vaccine is being administered for each dose. Based on the findings from part one, the dose amount will be determined for part two where the trial will then include children who are given a saline placebo. The children will then be followed for 12 months after their second injection.
Kidcove lists the following eligibility criteria:
Participants must:
- Be between 6 months and 11 years old
- Be in good health
Participants must not:
- Have received an investigational or approved vaccine for COVID-19
- Be currently taking any investigational or approved treatments for COVID-19
- Have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 within 2 weeks prior to vaccine administration
- Have participated in another COVID-19 trial in the past month
You can click here to learn more and check your child’s eligibility.
Here is what to expect with the Kidcove study:
- Participation in the KidCOVE Study lasts approximately 14 months and includes phone calls, telemedicine visits, and up to seven visits to the study site.
- Your child will be given two injections in the upper arm – about 28 days apart. Your child has a chance of receiving either the mRNA-1273 study vaccine or the placebo. By using a placebo, medical researchers are able to understand if the study vaccine is effective in preventing COVID-19.
- You and your child will be asked to return to the study site up to six times depending on their enrollment assignment.
- You and your child will have two telemedicine visits with the study doctor after each injection, and then monthly after that to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. During these phone calls, the study doctor and medical staff will check how your child is feeling and ask for updates on their health.
- You will be asked to use an eDiary app on your smartphone or a provided smartphone to report any COVID-19 symptoms your child experiences.
- Your child will be closely monitored by the study team if any symptoms of COVID-19 are reported at any time throughout their participation.
- The study doctor and medical staff will talk to you and your child about additional medical support that your child will receive if he/she experiences COVID-19 symptoms at any time while in this clinical trial. Insurance is not needed to join this clinical trial, and compensation for your family’s time will be available.
Moderna is not the only vaccine provider currently testing their vaccine in children. Pfizer is conducting a similar study as well and Janssen has announced plans to study children ages 12 to 18.
As of right now the FDA has only approved Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine for ages 16 and up. Johnson & Johnsons Janssen vaccine also has been granted emergency use authorization is for ages 18 and up.
There’s no word yet on when these pediatric trials will be complete and ready for review.
