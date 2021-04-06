How to mentally prepare to return to work in person
GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - As COVID-19 restrictions lighten up, employees are preparing to return to work in person after working from home during the pandemic.
A Greenville psychologist says the new changes may come with some mental health challenges.
Ware Shoals High School educator Kerri Pratt worked virtually or with a hybrid system for most of 2020. She's now may to in-person instruction.
"I felt like, this year, we've had four first days of school," Pratt said.
She says keeping track of everything was stressful.
"It's a lot of planning after school hours, before school. I felt like it was a lot of work," Pratt said.
And the uncertainty made it hard to plan ahead.
"Every week, I think, 'This could change in an instant if the numbers spike. We could be back hybrid,'" said Pratt.
Psychologist at Vive, in Greenville, Dr. Brittany Rudy says when we experience a change in routine, out bodies respond.
"We can have a physiological response that can increase our stress. It can give us feelings of being overwhelmed, anxiousness," said Rudy.
Still, Dr. Rudy says you can overcome those feelings of anxiety with preparation.
"If we develop a strong, new routine and stick with that routine; So, we're really trying to do the same things every day for ourselves for what we can control. If we can look at the things that are going to be most challenging for us—like, maybe your workflow is going to change," Dr. Rudy said.
Rudy also says take breaks when you need to and prepare some small talk for co-workers you haven't seen in a while.
Pratt says organization worked for her.
"I make a to-do list every day when I come in or before I leave. And just making sure that I have everything done whether it's certain safety precautions that we have to take at school or just trying to... just be extremely organized," Pratt said.
Pratt said she missed her students dearly and is glad to be back.
"It's just wonderful to have them all back and to have some sense of normalcy. Even though it's not completely normal, we're wearing masks and social distancing and we have plexiglass in all of our classrooms, but I'm just glad to be on a schedule," said Pratt.
Dr. Rudy says if those feelings of anxiety linger too long after you start back or you start to develop feelings of sadness or symptoms of depressions, don't hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional.
