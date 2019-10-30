GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- We're taking a closer look at staying safe while on a hike after two teens got lost in Jones Gap State Park earlier this week.
The teens found their way out the next morning, but rescuers say they weren't prepared for a night in the woods.
Trail Blazer Survival School instructor Tyler Weathers said every hiker should carry at least three things in their backpack: food, water and shelter.
Weathers says make sure your snacks are protein-rich and have plenty of carbs. Shelter can include a rain poncho or an emergency space blanket. Weathers also said it's a good idea to bring a mini water filter with your water bottle so you can refill if needed.
If you do become lost, Weathers said the best thing you can do is stay where you are.
"Initially you get like a panic, but what you kind of need to do is end up stopping in that moment and relaxing," he said. "We use the acronym STOP, which is sit, think, observe, plan."
Staying in one spot helps rescuers find you faster, Weathers said. It also keeps you from wandering further from the trail.
Before venturing out, Weathers said to get familiar with your trail and know where major landmarks are that could lead you back.
Telling someone, whether it's a friend, family member or a park ranger, where you are going and when you will be back is also crucial. Weathers said this ensures people will start looking right away if you don't finish your hike on time.
Here are some of the other items Weathers takes on hikes:
- Jacket (or long-sleeved shirt)
Large brightly colored bandana (our favorite is hunter orange) - Putting a bright bandanna out can help you get spotted. It also has many other uses for survival
Multi tool - cutting tool you can use with other potential uses
- A lighter (and/or a box of wind/waterproof matches) - Always have at least two or more ways to start a fire
1" x 1" signal mirror - It is very difficult to see a person on the ground from the air. Use the mirror to signal a rescue aircraft
Whistle - The sound of a whistle carries much further than your voice, so it can help rescuers find you
- Mini flashlight with strobe - It's dark in the woods. When rescue is looking for you in the dark this can bring them right to you
50 feet of 550 paracord - To provide cordage to create shelter
2 to 3 Empty liter bags to collect water - Being able to collect two to three liters of water can prevent you from being dehydrated before you find your next water source should it be absolutely necessary to move
Button compass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.