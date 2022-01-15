GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Are you, your family and your home prepared for winter weather? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Duke Energy released tips on how to be prepared for winter weather.
The first step to being prepared before a winter storm hits is by planning ahead, according to the CDC. The agency recommends creating a communication and disaster plan for your family ahead of time.
The agency recommends you prepare your home and car using the following checklist:
- Weatherproof your home
- Have your chimney or flue inspected each year.
- Install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector.
- For older adults, keep an easy-to-read thermometer inside your home.
- Create an emergency car kit.
Most importantly, the CDC wants you to bring your pets indoors.
Is your home ready for #winter weather?❄️— CDC Environment (@CDCEnvironment) January 11, 2022
✔️ Have your chimney or flue inspected every year.
✔️ Install a smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector.
✔️ Insulate walls and attic.
✔️ Caulk and weather-strip doors and windows.
More tips from @CDCgov: https://t.co/fMuh8SQhg4 pic.twitter.com/rlyh8FYV8a
Duke Energy released tips on how residents can get ready for the possibility of power outages during this storm. They said people can take the following steps to prepar.
- Make sure you have an a supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods and medicine.
- You should find other shelter as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power. This includes families who have special medical needs or elderly members.
- If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you have to get out of the car due to a fire or other life-threatening situations, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
- Be aware that snow can cause driving issues. This can result in traffic accidents and downed power poles. If you are driving make sure to get out of the way of emergency responders or other roadside work crews.
- If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to make sure and proper operation.
- Never operate a generator indoors or in a garage.
- Don't use grills or other outdoor appliances inside. These devices may emit carbon monoxide.
- Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. report these lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.
- Be prepared for an emergency by purchasing an emergency preparedness kit from the Red Cross.
Anyone who loses power and needs to relocate to a shelter can visit the Red Cross' website. The Red Cross maintains an up-to-date list of nearby shelters.
Duke Energy officials said customers can also find information regarding power restoration efforts by signing up for their Outage Alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.