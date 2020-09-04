GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- As kids are spending more time online for school, an expert says parents need to focus on their child's social media more than ever before.
Dr. Steve Webb, the author of "Education in a Violent World," is a former police officer turned educator who now specializes in social media intelligence. He said because children and teens can't socialize as much in person, they are seeking more connections online.
Webb said that can make them more vulnerable to cyberbullies and internet predators.
"The most dangerous time of day is when that kid is in their room by themselves on that device and they're searching for something that's sensational," Webb said. "We need to make sure we have that conversation about that time."
Webb said parents should know what social media accounts their child uses and monitor the pages.
"We just don't understand the world that these kids are living in," Webb said. "They do live in a technology world and they do like to keep it secret from us."
Parents should also have a conversation with their child to understand how they interact on the platform, Webb said.
"Let them know, 'Hey, I don't understand your world, but I'm willing to learn,'" he said.
Just as important, Webb said, is letting children know they can talk to you if they are struggling with cyberbullying. Webb said the best way to start the conversation is share an instance when you were bullied.
"Start with that conversation about yourself and something you had to deal with and understand that they're dealing with it through an electronic means," Webb said.
