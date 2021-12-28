GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – If you live in the City of Greenville, there are multiple ways you can recycle your Christmas tree.
Trees can be placed on the curb on your regular pick-up day or taken to one of the following locations below:
- Holmes Park (Twin Lake Road & Holmes Drive)
- Timmons Park (Oxford Street & Blackburn Street)
- Gower Park (Laurel Creek Lane & Laurens Road)
- West Greenville Community Center (8 Rochester Street)
Trees must not have any debris on them such as ornaments, tinsel, ribbons and lights.
Trees are ground into mulch at Twin Chimneys Landfill.
For more information on proper disposal and recycling, click here.
