Natural vs. artificial: Which Christmas tree option is better for the climate?

Municipal workers grind Christmas trees from the past holiday season in a wood-chipper at a community park in Warminster, PA, in February 2019.

 Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Getty Images

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – If you live in the City of Greenville, there are multiple ways you can recycle your Christmas tree.

Trees can be placed on the curb on your regular pick-up day or taken to one of the following locations below:

  • Holmes Park (Twin Lake Road & Holmes Drive)
  • Timmons Park (Oxford Street & Blackburn Street)
  • Gower Park (Laurel Creek Lane & Laurens Road)
  • West Greenville Community Center (8 Rochester Street)

Trees must not have any debris on them such as ornaments, tinsel, ribbons and lights.

Trees are ground into mulch at Twin Chimneys Landfill.

For more information on proper disposal and recycling, click here.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.