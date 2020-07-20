Dabo

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. This season is shaping up to be one of even greater parity in the ACC. The Tigers still have to play N.C. State, Florida State, Duke, and Boston College in their quest for another berth in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

 Mike Stewart

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney's foundation, Dabo's All In Team Foundation, is holding a virtual fundraising event on Wednesday. 

Since 2009, Dabo's foundation has raised and donated over $5.5 million to its core focus areas of Breast Cancer Research, The Family Effect, ClemsonLIFE, and CallMeMISTER, as well as hundreds of South Carolina-based research teams, non-profits and organizations. 

The July 22 fundraising event will be conducted via live stream beginning at 7 p.m. A portion of the event will include a silent auction featuring one of a kind Clemson items. T-shirts and giveaways will also be included. 

FAQs for Dabo's virtual fundraiser

Frequently asked questions for the Dabo's All In Team Foundation's virtual fundraising event that will be held on July 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. 

In addition, the event will include hearing from both Dabo and Kathleen Swinney, a special guest speaker, a few guest appearances, and a behind-the-scenes look at some updates that have happened in the Allen N. Reeves Football Operations Complex over the last few months. 

Registration is currently open. To register, click here

The foundation says registering for the silent auction is free, and registering for the live stream will be $50 per registration. 

MORE NEWS: 

#ENGAGED: Trevor Lawrence proposes at Memorial Stadium

NFL stars raise fears over NFL's coronavirus safety protocols

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.