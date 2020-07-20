CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney's foundation, Dabo's All In Team Foundation, is holding a virtual fundraising event on Wednesday.
Since 2009, Dabo's foundation has raised and donated over $5.5 million to its core focus areas of Breast Cancer Research, The Family Effect, ClemsonLIFE, and CallMeMISTER, as well as hundreds of South Carolina-based research teams, non-profits and organizations.
The July 22 fundraising event will be conducted via live stream beginning at 7 p.m. A portion of the event will include a silent auction featuring one of a kind Clemson items. T-shirts and giveaways will also be included.
In addition, the event will include hearing from both Dabo and Kathleen Swinney, a special guest speaker, a few guest appearances, and a behind-the-scenes look at some updates that have happened in the Allen N. Reeves Football Operations Complex over the last few months.
Registration is currently open. To register, click here.
The foundation says registering for the silent auction is free, and registering for the live stream will be $50 per registration.
