GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department wants families to sign up for a free bike giveaway.
Police said they are partnering with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give away 50 bikes and helmets to kids between the ages of 5 and 7.
The giveaway will be on December 13 at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive, from 4 to 6 p.m.. The winners will be selected via random drawing and notified one week before the event.
In order to be eligible to win a bike, police said the the parent/guardian and child must:
- Live in the city limits of Greenville, SC
- Have transportation to and from the Greenville Convention Center (city bus routes do run here)
- Be able to transport the bicycle home with them.
- The Greenville Police Department cannot deliver bicycles at this event.
- Be able to attend the event in person on December 13, 2018 between 4-6pm.
- Child must be age 5, 6, or 7 years old by the date of the event on December 13, 2018. ·
- Parent/guardian must sign a waiver from Academy Sports + Outdoors at the time of the event to receive a bike for their child.
Visit police.greenvillesc.gov/GPDbikes to enter for a chance to win.
