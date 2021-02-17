If your power goes out during severe weather, here are the numbers you're asked to call to report an outage for the following utility companies:
Blue Ridge Electric: 1-888-BLUERIDGE (258-3743) or 1-800-240-3400
Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
Laurens Electric: 1-800-942-3141
French Broad Electric (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell 688-4815 TN, Madison 800-222-6190 Yancey 682-6121French Broad Electric after 4:30 p.m. (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell, Yancey 682-6121 TN, Madison 800-222-6190Greer Commission of Public Works: 864-848-5500
Download the FOX Carolina News app to get weather updates on your mobile device if power goes out.